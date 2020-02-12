Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYV) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

IHYV traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.85. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559. Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.