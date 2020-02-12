Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMD) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMD) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.75, approximately 118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.0607 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Defensive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Defensive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.