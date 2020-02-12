Invesco International Revenue ETF (BATS:REFA) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco International Revenue ETF (BATS:REFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0446 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of BATS:REFA traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79. Invesco International Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

