Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Position Boosted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,745,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,698,562 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 3.1% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $85,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.