Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

VTN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.99. 3,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,883. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

