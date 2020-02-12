Investment House LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Investment House LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,997,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,134,000 after acquiring an additional 978,644 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,227,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,974,000 after acquiring an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

