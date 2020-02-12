Investment House LLC Invests $305,000 in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth $262,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,279,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,002.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 97,532 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,423,000 after acquiring an additional 410,702 shares in the last quarter.

XOP opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

