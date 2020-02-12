Investment House LLC Sells 3,490 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,155.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 569,249 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 409,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,009,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,009,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 168,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 137,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWG opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

