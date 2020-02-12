Investment House LLC Sells 590 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Investment House LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 59.3% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $57.60.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

