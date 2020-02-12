Investors Buy High Volume of Iqvia Put Options (NYSE:IQV)

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,738 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,302% compared to the average daily volume of 124 put options.

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,404,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,138 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,027,000 after acquiring an additional 712,968 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 2,298.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,607,000 after acquiring an additional 592,976 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,237,000 after acquiring an additional 559,040 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.16.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.23. The stock had a trading volume of 63,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,035. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. Iqvia has a twelve month low of $128.90 and a twelve month high of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.63.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.