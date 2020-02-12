Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG)

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,353 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,066% compared to the average volume of 116 call options.

NYSE MSG opened at $302.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.10. Madison Square Garden has a one year low of $247.57 and a one year high of $315.95.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSG shares. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2,157.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

