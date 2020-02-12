Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,589 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,019% compared to the average volume of 75 put options.

Shares of AMKR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. 97,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,362. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.99. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 2.98%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $498,132.00. Corporate insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,722,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,394,000 after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 374,037 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Amkor Technology by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 806,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 46,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Amkor Technology by 314.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 731,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 554,734 shares during the last quarter. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.20 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.