Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) is Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,752,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754,671 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for about 5.4% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 1.25% of Invitation Homes worth $202,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

INVH stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.88. 910,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,730,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 112,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,365,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $335,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,358,473 shares of company stock worth $1,753,684,479 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

