IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF (AGGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0581 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of AGGP stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

