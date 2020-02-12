IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.43

IQE plc (LON:IQE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.43 and traded as low as $53.23. IQE shares last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 633,764 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IQE shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.42) price target on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of IQE to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 73 ($0.96) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on IQE from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. IQE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 77.20 ($1.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of $439.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

