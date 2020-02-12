IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $25.35

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.69, but opened at $25.35. IQIYI shares last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 11,175,106 shares changing hands.

IQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. 86 Research cut IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. CLSA raised their price objective on IQIYI to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in IQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $10,555,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 2,538.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

