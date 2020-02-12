Iron Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Iron Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,526 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of Iron Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $184.44 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,435.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.