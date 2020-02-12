iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

IJR stock opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

