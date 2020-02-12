iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $114.19 and last traded at $114.21, 5,433,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 5,148,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.35.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.95.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.