iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,075 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 425.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 680,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after buying an additional 235,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,150. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $35.60.

