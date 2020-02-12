iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,556 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 139,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares during the period.

Shares of IBML stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.97. 33,273 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

