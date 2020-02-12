iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Boosted by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

EFA stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,218,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,961,637. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

