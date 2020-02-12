iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Stock Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.64

iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and traded as low as $30.04. iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF shares last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 840 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 2,486.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FM)

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

