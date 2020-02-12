iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lowered by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,122,318. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $144.25 and a one year high of $170.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.64 and its 200-day moving average is $157.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

