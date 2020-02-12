iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,910,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,723,000 after purchasing an additional 263,920 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,294,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,496,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,742,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,151,000 after purchasing an additional 136,499 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 75.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,542,000 after purchasing an additional 577,328 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.45. The stock had a trading volume of 69,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,134. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $83.56 and a 1-year high of $96.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

