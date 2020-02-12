iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,916,000 after acquiring an additional 42,812 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 737,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 373,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 252,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,468 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,215 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,714. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.39. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

