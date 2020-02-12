iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) is Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management owned 0.06% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,409,000 after buying an additional 7,027,477 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,183,000 after buying an additional 1,542,103 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,869,000 after buying an additional 657,869 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 651.9% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 693,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,179,000 after buying an additional 601,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.95. 4,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,138. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $54.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

