iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 180.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.00 and a twelve month high of $152.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.21.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

