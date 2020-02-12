iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Hits New 1-Year High at $132.09

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $132.09 and last traded at $131.75, with a volume of 4803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.17.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after buying an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

