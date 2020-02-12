Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Update

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,200 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the January 15th total of 420,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE ICL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,221. Israel Chemicals has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 149.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Israel Chemicals by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Israel Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Israel Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Israel Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

