Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 336,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,799,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 242,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 149.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 78,232 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 55.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITRM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 56,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.37. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.54). On average, research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITRM shares. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. G.Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Gabelli downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

