ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of ITT worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 60,141 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

In other news, Director Frank T. Macinnis sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $29,051.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 5,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,797 shares of company stock valued at $615,125. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ITT from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

ITT traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $69.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,787. ITT Inc has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $75.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.65.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.