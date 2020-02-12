Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Jack Henry & Associates has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Jack Henry & Associates has a payout ratio of 46.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $168.12 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $129.22 and a 1-year high of $169.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.20.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,866.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.14.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

