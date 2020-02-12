Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering stock opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering has a one year low of $66.09 and a one year high of $98.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.78.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on J. Benchmark began coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

