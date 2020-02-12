Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,286 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 287.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 91,620 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NCMI. ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a market cap of $614.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.69.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

