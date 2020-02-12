JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as A$39.62 ($28.10) and last traded at A$39.22 ($27.82), with a volume of 118588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$39.22 ($27.82).

Specifically, insider Kalpana Desai purchased 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$28.66 ($20.33) per share, with a total value of A$130,001.76 ($92,199.83). Also, insider Richard (Dick) Weil purchased 42,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$35.09 ($24.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,508,343.65 ($1,069,747.27).

Get JANUS/IDR UNRESTR alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$33.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 17th. This is an increase from JANUS/IDR UNRESTR’s previous Final dividend of $0.50. JANUS/IDR UNRESTR’s payout ratio is 96.83%.

JANUS/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile (ASX:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for JANUS/IDR UNRESTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JANUS/IDR UNRESTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.