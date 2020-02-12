Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for SECOM LTD/ADR in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SECOM LTD/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get SECOM LTD/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SECOM LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

OTCMKTS:SOMLY opened at $22.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SECOM LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $23.46.

About SECOM LTD/ADR

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company provides online security; remote imaging security; and building management systems for condominiums and apartments, shops, offices, warehouses, factories, and other commercial and industrial establishments, as well as financial institutions; emergency medical alert system for seniors; large-scale proprietary; and camera systems.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SECOM LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SECOM LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.