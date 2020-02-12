Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $4.58 on Monday. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.