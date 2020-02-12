Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Jefferies Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 22.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Jefferies Financial Group has a payout ratio of 61.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Shares of JEF stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,539. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JEF. ValuEngine lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

