Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been given a €25.00 ($29.07) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.93 ($32.48).

Shares of ETR JEN opened at €27.18 ($31.60) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.78. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a twelve month high of €36.80 ($42.79).

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

