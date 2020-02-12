JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 152,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,000,677 shares.The stock last traded at $28.26 and had previously closed at $25.74.

A number of research analysts have commented on JKS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $954.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.01.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 281,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 324,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 123,511 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

