John Edmunds Sells 42,856 Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Stock

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $3,481,621.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,753 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,973.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Inphi stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.70. The company had a trading volume of 168,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,459. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.67. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $93.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Inphi by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Inphi by 2,803.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

IPHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inphi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

