John Orlando Sells 18,435 Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Stock

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) CMO John Orlando sold 18,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $96,968.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGI opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after buying an additional 98,164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,896,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 197,273 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EIGI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price target on shares of Endurance International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endurance International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.