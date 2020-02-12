John Orlando Sells 18,435 Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Stock

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) CMO John Orlando sold 18,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $96,968.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ EIGI opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $7.74.
Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on EIGI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price target on shares of Endurance International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endurance International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.
About Endurance International Group
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.
