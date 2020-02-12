Jon Imperato Sells 268 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) VP Jon Imperato sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $17,165.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jon Imperato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,296,000 after acquiring an additional 227,322 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

