Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.30. Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 28,335 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.67.

About Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA)

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States and Canada. It provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products. It also offers fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, as well as cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime.

