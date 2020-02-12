Joseph Simon Sells 5,846 Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $231,793.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,056.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Joseph Simon sold 5,000 shares of Moelis & Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00.

Shares of Moelis & Co stock opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49. Moelis & Co has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 14.08%. Moelis & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is 102.04%.

MC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 570.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 206,852 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the second quarter worth $6,430,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter worth $5,780,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the third quarter worth $5,295,000. Finally, Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter worth $4,419,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

