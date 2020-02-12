Julie Wainwright Sells 30,000 Shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,448,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,253,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Julie Wainwright sold 75,000 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00.

REAL stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.96. 1,322,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,340. RealReal Inc has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at about $5,541,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 9.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 30,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the second quarter valued at about $3,370,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

