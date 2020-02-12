Julie Wainwright Sells 30,000 Shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,448,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,253,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 8th, Julie Wainwright sold 75,000 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00.
REAL stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.96. 1,322,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,340. RealReal Inc has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at about $5,541,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 9.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 30,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the second quarter valued at about $3,370,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
