Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.84.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KDMN. Nomura began coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

NYSE:KDMN traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $4.61. 1,138,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,621. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $604.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.47. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,470,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kadmon by 67.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kadmon by 23.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kadmon by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,467,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,225 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth about $2,023,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth about $1,563,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

