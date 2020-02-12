Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Kaman were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 3,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman stock opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.81. Kaman Co. has a 52-week low of $54.58 and a 52-week high of $68.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $66,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.