Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Buys 47,500 Shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its position in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

FIF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,957. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

About 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

